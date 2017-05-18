Duo bound over for trial in UW-Whitewater armed robbery
The pair of Madison area residents charged in connection with an armed robbery on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus were bound over for trial Friday. Tara Lynn Knapp, 24, of Fitchburg, and Jerome Robert Winslow, 20, of Madison, contacted an individual via social media on Friday, May 5, about him purchasing drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|23 hr
|Warren1
|215
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Walkers Forecast
|27
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC