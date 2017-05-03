Duarn Vue Decisions Miguel Angel Mendoza Over Twelve Rounds
Junior lightweight Duarn Vue won a 12 round unanimous decision over Miguel Angel Mendoza late Saturday night at the Alliant Energy Center in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. With the win, Vue improves to 12-0-2, with 4 KOs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
