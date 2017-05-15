Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run Tuesday, May 16
WESTPORT, WI A search continues to find the driver involved in a deadly hit and run over the weekend in Westport. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead Saturday night along Highway 113 near County Highway M. Detectives believe a vehicle ran over the victim and continued onto Northport Drive in Madison.
