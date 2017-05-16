DOJ: 63 of 6,000 sexual assault kits tested so far
Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say about 60 of 6,000 untested sexual assault evidence kits have been analyzed so far. The kits are sitting for a variety of reasons, including prosecutors deciding cases were too weak to pursue, cases were resolved without testing or victims wouldn't cooperate.
