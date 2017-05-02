Digging Deeper: Middleton homicide illustrates importance of safety for seniors renting homes
An elderly woman's murder committed by a man police say was renting a room in her home, raises the question of safety for seniors opening their doors to strangers. Agnes Bram, 82, was found dead in the garage of her Middleton home last Friday.
Read more at WKOW-TV.
