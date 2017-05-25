De Jong off to the big dance

De Jong off to the big dance

WHILE thousands of Australia's fittest will be sweating it out at this weekend's CrossFit Pacific Regional in Wollongong, Luke de Jong will be an interested spectator having already booked his ticket to the big dance in Madison, Wisconsin in August. UPPING THE ANTE: Luke de Jong will be upping his training regime ahead of the CrossFit Games in the US in August.

Madison, WI

