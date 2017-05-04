Dane County Regional Airport adds nonstop service to Las Vegas
For those of you who love to travel, but don't want to have to drive over an hour to fly to your destination, Dane County Regional Airport has some exciting, jet-setting news. The Airport announced Thursday evening that it is adding three weekly nonstop flights to Las Vegas starting August 15, 2017.
