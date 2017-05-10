Clean Wisconsin welcomes DNR plan to provide drinking water to residents with contaminated wells
MADISON, Wis . - Clean Wisconsin, the state's oldest and largest environmental organization, welcomed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource's recently announced plan to provide emergency drinking water to rural residents whose wells have been contaminated by livestock manure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Limpball Viagra
|24
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|Tue
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC