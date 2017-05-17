Children Who Walk, Talk, Smirk & Kill...

Children Who Walk, Talk, Smirk & Kill Like Psychopaths - Some Are Being Helped

In real life have been the concerns of parents, school systems, juvenile justice systems and mental health experts about this reality: From the get-go, some children behave like psychopaths. And, the good news is, reports Barbara Hagerty in The Atlantic , there are also those who have been treated to maintain control over their negative impulses.

