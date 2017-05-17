Chicago Man charged in fatal beating posted on Facebook
A Chicago man has been ordered held without bond in the fatal beating of another man as a video was made that was later posted on Facebook. Prosecutors say the beating of 41-year-old Charles Johnson occurred Nov. 28. Antwan McNutt was arrested May 9 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Scott Walkers For...
|26
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Fkit
|214
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC