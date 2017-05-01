Capital City Sunday

Capital City Sunday

A state legislative bill that would allow homeowners to replace the lead service lines leading from the street up to their home - by obtaining grants or loans from their local water utility - was the subject of debate on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Lucas Vebber, director of environmental and energy policy for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, believes municipalities should provide the money for the the replacement lines instead of utility ratepay... With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee , Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.

