Board for UW Tommy Thompson Center would be selected solely by GOP

Two days after announcing the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership would be created at UW-Madison to develop "bipartisan" policy solutions, GOP lawmakers introduced a budget motion that ensures the center's Board of Directors would be hand-picked solely by Republicans. According to the document released Thursday afternoon, the Board would be comprised of the director of the Center; the President of the Tommy Thompson Charitable Foundation, Inc. or his designee; one who worked under the personal direction of former Governor Thompson during his career in state or federal government; two members appointed by the Speaker of the Assembly; and two members appointed by the Senate Majority Leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.