Aly's Honky Tonk Hustle goes on today in McFarland, despite the rain

Many of the participants in Saturday morning Aly's Honky Tonk Hustle 5K Run/Walk say they're definitely looking forward to the rest of the annual event's festivities tonight, mostly because those will take place out of the rain! The rain had just started to fall this morning as hundreds, including Channel 27 anchor Amber Noggle - who emceed the event - braved the cold for the start of the race. Event planners say in the last four years, the race has averaged about 800 people who worked to raise more than $500,000 for 'The Aly Wolff Neuroendocrine Project.'

