21-year-old in critical, but stable condition after fall near Langdon Street
The Madison Police Department are investigating a recent incident after a 21 year-old man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries due to a fall early Saturday morning, according to an MPD incident report . A Janesville woman was the victim of battery at the Majestic Theatre Thursday night.
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
