13-year-old arrested for pointing BB gun at Madison students
Madison police say a 13-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center after pointing a BB gun at middle school students who were riding on a Madison Metro bus Tuesday afternoon. He was outside the bus, on a sidewalk, when the reported incident happened.
