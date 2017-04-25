WKOW wins regional Edward R. Murrow award for groundbreaking documentary
WKOW 27 News has been awarded a regional Edward R. Murrow award for its groundbreaking documentary "Our Wisconsin: Equity and Justice for All." All regional award winners automatically advance to the national Murrow competition, with the winners to be announced in early June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|175
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC