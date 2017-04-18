Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects request from 56 judges to address judicial campaign cash

Gov. Scott Walker , second from right, greets Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson after the governor's State of State address at the State Capitol, Feb. 1, 2011, in Madison, Wis. CREDIT: AP Photo/Andy Manis On Thursday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a petition from 56 ex-judges to reform their ethics rules to prohibit judges from hearing cases involving their campaign donors.

