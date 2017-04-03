Wisconsin football recruiting: Catching up on Badgers' spring offers, targets
Spring practice is in full swing as coaches and players prepare for the annual spring scrimmage: an event that will draw a number of Wisconsin Badgers recruiting targets to Madison for unofficial visits. With spring ball rolling along, the Badgers' coaching staff continues to build out its recruiting "big board" with several notable offers made in the 2018 class and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Thu
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC