WI: UW-Madison Students Seek Artists, Writers for Bus Project
April 05--Art history students Yusi Liu and Alex Polach could be commuting to class this fall on a Metro bus of their own creation. The two UW-Madison undergraduate students plan to temporarily cover more than a dozen buses in the city's fleet with inspiring works of art and literature.
