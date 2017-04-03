WI: UW-Madison Students Seek Artists,...

WI: UW-Madison Students Seek Artists, Writers for Bus Project

April 05--Art history students Yusi Liu and Alex Polach could be commuting to class this fall on a Metro bus of their own creation. The two UW-Madison undergraduate students plan to temporarily cover more than a dozen buses in the city's fleet with inspiring works of art and literature.

