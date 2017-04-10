WI: Concealed Weapons Officially Allowed on Madison Buses
Passengers are now officially able to carry concealed weapons on Madison buses, after the city's transit committee updated its policy Wednesday to comply with state law. The decision comes following a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling passed last month, which reversed an appeals court decision to maintain Madison Metro Transit's previous policy of prohibiting weapons on buses.
