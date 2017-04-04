UWPD investigating armed robbery outside UW-Madison Residence Hall
UWPD says the robbery was reported at Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall around 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim and at least one suspect know each other. The victim reported he was wrestled to the ground by two suspects and that his backpack was stolen.
