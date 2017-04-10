University of Wisconsin student from ...

University of Wisconsin student from Beijing fatally struck

A 24-year-old University of Wisconsin graduate student who was to receive her master's degree next month has been identified as the pedestrian killed when a car left the road Saturday night and drove onto a sidewalk in Madison, Wisconsin. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Wenxin "Wendy" Huai died from her injuries in the crash.

