Two men rob UW student at gunpoint near North Mills
Two men held a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin student at gunpoint on North Mills Street early Friday morning. According to a Madison Police Department incident report , the victim was walking to his residence when the two suspects approached him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
