Two GOP Senators propose an act that would stop penny production

Senators John McCain and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi reintroduced legislation Monday that would streamline U.S. currency, and save billions of dollars in taxpayer money. The proposed act called the Currency Optimization, Innovation, and National Savings Act of 2017 would switch us to $1 dollar coins, reduce the cost of nickel production, and stop the minting of the penny, which currently costs more than it's own value.

