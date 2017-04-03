Two GOP Senators propose an act that ...

Two GOP Senators propose an act that would stop penny production

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Senators John McCain and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi reintroduced legislation Monday that would streamline U.S. currency, and save billions of dollars in taxpayer money. The proposed act called the Currency Optimization, Innovation, and National Savings Act of 2017 would switch us to $1 dollar coins, reduce the cost of nickel production, and stop the minting of the penny, which currently costs more than it's own value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 8 hr True Judment 166
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Mon Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mar 27 Eric 8
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres... Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC