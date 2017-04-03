Two GOP Senators propose an act that would stop penny production
Senators John McCain and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi reintroduced legislation Monday that would streamline U.S. currency, and save billions of dollars in taxpayer money. The proposed act called the Currency Optimization, Innovation, and National Savings Act of 2017 would switch us to $1 dollar coins, reduce the cost of nickel production, and stop the minting of the penny, which currently costs more than it's own value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|8 hr
|True Judment
|166
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC