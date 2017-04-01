Suspect demands pharmaceuticals during armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy
After collaboration between the officers from the city of Madison and Monona, a suspect of an armed robbery has been located. According to a Madison Police Department incident report , at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, an armed suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy on South Bedford Street demanding pharmaceuticals.
