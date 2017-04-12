Study finds Pokemon Go players are happier and friendlier people
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin Madison concluded a study of the participants who play the super popular mobile game Pokemon Go. The study, which began shortly after the game's release last July, had it's newly released findings published in the Journal of Media Psychology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC