Soldiering on: New World War I exhibit opens at Wisconsin Veterans Museum

No one learned that more than John Pavlik of West Allis, who was 16 years old when he learned to drive an ambulance. Soon he was evacuating the National Guard 32nd Infantry's wounded on the front lines during World War I. What compelled the teenager to volunteer for military service during an era when more soldiers in Wisconsin were drafted than enlisted? It wasn't necessarily deep patriotism or a desire to save lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.