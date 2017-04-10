Site plan for Arby's on hold
The Fort Atkinson Planning Commission took no action on plans for developing an Arby's restaurant and commercial strip mall on the city's northwest side. A proposal for development of an Arby's restaurant and a multi-use tenant building by ALB Restaurants, to be located between the Holiday Inn Express and Sherwin Williams Paint Store in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, was before the Planning Commission Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC