Sex assault trial includes UW student's testimony of being "terrified"
A UW student testified Tuesday of being "terrified" as acquaintance Nathan Friar strangled her, as Friar's Dane County trial on sexual assault and strangulation began. "He would squeeze my throat, I'd be unable to breathe, he would let it go a little bit, and I would like gasp for air," the 21-year old student testified of her time with Friar in his West Gorham Street apartment in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|16 hr
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|16 hr
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|16 hr
|you picked a winner
|6
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Tue
|True Judment
|166
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC