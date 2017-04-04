Sex assault trial includes UW student...

Sex assault trial includes UW student's testimony of being "terrified"

A UW student testified Tuesday of being "terrified" as acquaintance Nathan Friar strangled her, as Friar's Dane County trial on sexual assault and strangulation began. "He would squeeze my throat, I'd be unable to breathe, he would let it go a little bit, and I would like gasp for air," the 21-year old student testified of her time with Friar in his West Gorham Street apartment in June.

