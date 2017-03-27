Rogers, Fred D.
Fred D. Rogers, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Woodville, Wis. He was born on Aug. 19, 1935, in Meadville, Pa., the son of Faye and Marjorie Rogers.
