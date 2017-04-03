Roger Paul Okas, Verona/Janesville/Be...

Roger Paul Okas, Verona/Janesville/Beloit, WI

Roger Paul Okas, the best husband, father and grandpa we could have ever asked for passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2017, after recently being diagnosed with melanoma. Roger was born on December 17, 1950, in Beloit, WI to Ruby B. Okas and John T. Okas.

