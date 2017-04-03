Roger Paul Okas, Verona/Janesville/Beloit, WI
Roger Paul Okas, the best husband, father and grandpa we could have ever asked for passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2017, after recently being diagnosed with melanoma. Roger was born on December 17, 1950, in Beloit, WI to Ruby B. Okas and John T. Okas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC