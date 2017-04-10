Republicans press professors to spend more time teaching

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin chemistry professor Robert Hamers has a jam-packed day ahead: an hourlong lecture, a conference call with colleagues about nanotechnology, meetings and plans to check on students in the lab. With a workweek that he estimates often extends to 65 hours, Hamers is hardly lazy, but Gov. Scott Walker wants to make sure professors like him don't neglect the classroom. The governor has joined a national conservative push to get professors to do more teaching and less research.

