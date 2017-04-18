RECORDING: Award-Winning Nine-Piece Band Phat Phunktion to Release...
As a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison music students who banded together in 1996, Phat Phunktion have built a loyal following of listeners throughout the United States and around the world. Combining the polish of Top 40 with the smooth feeling of 60's soul and the raw groove of 70's funk, Phat Phunktion is a nine-piece tour- de-force that are one of the most revered live acts of the past 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC