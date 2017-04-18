RECORDING: Award-Winning Nine-Piece B...

RECORDING: Award-Winning Nine-Piece Band Phat Phunktion to Release...

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: All About Jazz

As a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison music students who banded together in 1996, Phat Phunktion have built a loyal following of listeners throughout the United States and around the world. Combining the polish of Top 40 with the smooth feeling of 60's soul and the raw groove of 70's funk, Phat Phunktion is a nine-piece tour- de-force that are one of the most revered live acts of the past 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC