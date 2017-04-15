RECALLED: Season's Choice Brand Frozen Peas distributed by Aldi test positive for Listeria
Lakeside Foods, a Wisconsin based food producer is voluntarily recalling nearly 1,600 bags of it's 16 oz. Season's Choice Brand Frozen Peas for potential Listeria contamination.
