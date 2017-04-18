Portillo's opens in Greenfield, Wis., with special menu item: Badger brats

Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey, third from left, and founder Dick Portillo, fourth from left, along with other employees help to cut the ribbon Tuesday at the new Portillo's restaurant in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Usinger's bratwurst with stone-ground German mustard and sauerkraut are exclusively featured at 8705 W. Sura Lane in Greenfield, Wisconsin, along with the Portillo's in Brookfield, Wisconsin, which opened last July.

