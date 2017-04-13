Pocan talks global problems, local solutions at town hall meeting
As the federal government enacts changes domestically and abroad, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, hosted a town hall meeting Thursday for Dane County residents to share their feelings and concerns on government actions. Audience members expressed their concerns on issues ranging from Social Security to climate change as Pocan gave insight on ways people can take action on these topics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC