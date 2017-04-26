Petition to fire Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke
Demonstrators called on Governor Scott Walker to remove Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke from office. Members of the immigrant rights group "Voces De La Frontera" delivered a petition to the state capitol Wednesday with more than 10,000 signatures urging Walker to take action against Clarke.
