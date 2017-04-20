OncLive to Host State of the Science Summita : Breast Cancer Meeting
OncLive , a leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, is thrilled to present State of the Science Summit: Breast Cancer at 5: 30p.m, on April 27, 2017, at Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin. Dr. Ruth O'Regan, division head of Hematology and Oncology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and chair of the summit, will be joined by expert medical professors from the University of Wisconsin.
