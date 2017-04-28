Ohio Jury Says American Family Mutual Agents Are Employees
A federal jury in Ohio decided last week determined that thousands of agents with Madison, Wisconsin-based American Family Mutual Insurance are employees, not independent contractors. According to a news release from plaintiff attorneys involved in the case, a jury in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio returned a unanimous decision in the case following a two-week trial.
