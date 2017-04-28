Ohio Jury Says American Family Mutual...

Ohio Jury Says American Family Mutual Agents Are Employees

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A federal jury in Ohio decided last week determined that thousands of agents with Madison, Wisconsin-based American Family Mutual Insurance are employees, not independent contractors. According to a news release from plaintiff attorneys involved in the case, a jury in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio returned a unanimous decision in the case following a two-week trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat (Sep '16) Fri James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16) Apr 26 bestie 3
lyin trump (Mar '16) Apr 26 bestie 2
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC