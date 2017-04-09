Officers use beanbag rounds to de-escalate situation with suspect at UW Hospital
Officers fired beanbag rounds at a man who barricaded himself inside a room at UW Hospital Saturday evening. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, officers were called to the hospital around 6 p.m. for a report of a man who said he had a gun inside a patient room.
