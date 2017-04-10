No. 23 Hope women's tennis earns spli...

No. 23 Hope women's tennis earns split with ranked foes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: MLive.com

Amanda Bandrowski, Claire Hallock and Christin Drozd all went undefeated for the Hope College women's tennis team against two nationally ranked opponents at the Midwest Invitational on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin. They helped the 23rd-ranked Flying Dutch split their opening-day matches as Hope beat No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mar 27 Eric 8
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC