Neighbor finds armed robbery at a Madison tavern "alarming"
People who work at a Madison tavern are still shaken after an employee was robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash at closing time Monday night. Madison police say a 22-year-old employee at Oakcrest Tavern on Old Middleton Road was cleaning up at closing time, around 1:00 am when two masked men entered and robbed him at gunpoint.
