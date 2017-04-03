Natural Resources Board to meet April 12 in Madison
A proposed emergency board order to set the 2017 Wisconsin waterfowl season structure and bag limits is among the items the state Natural Resources Board will address when it meets April 12 in Madison. The regular business meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in Room G09 of the State Natural Resources Building , 101 South Webster St., Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|4 hr
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|you picked a winner
|6
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|13 hr
|True Judment
|166
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC