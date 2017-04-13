MPD: Madison man arrested for battery...

MPD: Madison man arrested for battery, false imprisonment

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Madison Police say they were called to the Microtel Inn & Suites at the 2100 block of East Springs Drive just before midnight. Staff told officers they could hear a female yelling in pain and something hitting the door of one of the rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mar 27 Eric 8
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC