MPD finds victim's purse, credit card after intoxicated man robs her with knife
The Madison Police Department has found the purse and credit card of a woman who was robbed by a man with a knife on West Johnson and North Broom streets Thursday. According to a MPD incident report , the suspect, Ryan Murray, was arrested for armed robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC