More Bipartisan Carpooling: Minnesota's Lewis and Nolan

Reps. Rick Nolan and Jason Lewis were on a bipartisan road trip home to Minnesota Friday after bad weather delayed their flights for 24 hours in D.C. because of bad weather. Lewis told viewers in a video posted on his Facebook page that he and Nolan had been waiting for their flight home from Washington for the Easter recess for 24 hours and then it "disappeared from the screen."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.