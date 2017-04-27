Milwaukee man kicked off Delta plane
Kima Hamilton says the Milwaukee-bound flight from Atlanta was delayed taking off and he couldn't wait any longer to use the bathroom. "It's almost ironic that we don't have the ten minutes to have this conversation but we have an hour and a half to stall everyone," says Hamilton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|21 hr
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Wed
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Wed
|bestie
|2
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC