Mars Inc. suing Wisconsin woman over her brand of chocolates
Candy maker Mars Inc. is suing a Wisconsin woman over chocolates she is selling under a name the company says is "confusingly similar" to its cocoa extract supplements called CocoaVia. The Virginia-based company says in a federal lawsuit filed March 24 that the chocolates sold in Madison by Syovata Edari will likely "confuse and deceive consumers" because they're branded as CocoVaa.
