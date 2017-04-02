Madison restaurant driver robbed by three young men on Raymond Road
A news release Sunday says the restaurant driver was in the 6500 block of Raymond Road about 5:00 p.m. when he was approached by three young men who tried to steal his wallet. The victim fled, but the suspects attacked him when he tripped and fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Mar 31
|slick willie expl...
|151
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC