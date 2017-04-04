Madison police call Tuesday morning s...

Madison police call Tuesday morning shooting an attempted homicide

In a mid-morning update on its web site, the department says detectives believe the unnamed victim, 34, was shot in Penn Park, near the spot where he crashed into a utility pole on Park Street just minutes later. Detectives believe the victim was targeted, but they are not speculating on a motive at this time.

